Oyo Speaker assures House of Assembly Service Commission support

By Sade Oguntola
The 9th Oyo State House of Assembly has promised to continually work effectively with the House of Assembly Service Commission to bring about the much-needed development to legislative activities in the state.

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin stated this during the launch and unveiling of the maiden edition of a Quarterly Newsletter of the Oyo State House of Assembly Service Commission tagged “The Oyo Scepter ”

The Speaker said the Assembly under his watch would continue to support initiatives that would present Oyo State as truly the pacesetter in terms of innovation and high productivity.

The Speaker used the medium to announce that the leadership of the house will soon commence live streaming of its plenary sessions so as to give members of the public full information on the activities of the legislature.

The chairman, Oyo state house of Assembly of Service Commission, Dr Abdulwasi Musah who led other members of the Commission to present the maiden edition of the newsletter to the Speaker said it was introduced to periodically showcase the landmark achievements of both the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly and the commission, promote management-staff relationship as well as highlight productivity, welfare and progress of the staff including appointments, promotions, transfers, capacity building and conversions.

Dr Abdulwasi Musah while presenting the Newsletter to the Speaker lauded the leadership of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly for working harmoniously with the Commission towards achieving its set goals

He said the Commission had made remarkable giant strides within the few months of their inauguration on the 16th of December, 2019.

The Permanent Secretary, Mrs Adenike Olufadewa in her remarks thanked the Executive Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (FNSE), the Rt. Hon Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, all the Members of their teams and everyone that has contributed to the success of this great achievement. Other issues discussed at the presentation ceremony included the welfare of staff of House of Assembly and that of the Commission as well as amendment of some laws relating to the house of Assembly and the commission.

The event featured a special presentation of uniform for the Commission and house of Assembly staffs.

 

