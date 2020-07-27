I never dictated for Obaseki, he’s a failure ― Oshiomhole

Latest News
By Hendrix Oliomogbe - Benin
Oshiomhole, Obaseki, apc, pdp,
Obaseki and Oshiomhole

Contrary to insinuations in some quarters in Edo State, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has denied ever dictating for Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole who spoke at a campaign rally in Benin yesterday accused the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Obaseki in the September 19 election of hiring a consultant to manage the Central Hospital, Benin at a whopping N720 million yearly.

He said that he actually supported the Edo State governor because he worked with him during his time as governor between 2008 and 2016 and hoped that he will continue with his legacy only for him (Obaseki) to detail.

The former governor who spoke in company of the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former Edo State deputy governor Lucky Imasuen, former House of Representatives member Patrick Obahiagbon and a host of others, insisted that the five-star hospital which he built and was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari few days before he (Oshiomhole) left office was fully equipped.

Almost four days after the hospital was commissioned, he lamented that it was still largely unused but was seriously worried that Governor Obaseki chose to hire a consultant whom he paid N720 million yearly to run the facility which is inaccessible to ordinary Edo people.

ALSO READ: Four docked over alleged possession, smoking of Indian hemp

The immediate past governor said: “I never dictated for Governor Obaseki. I never attempted to play the role of a godfather to him as he is erroneously claiming. My differences with Obaseki has to do with the fact that he didn’t follow my legacy. It is a government of several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) without anything to show for it.”

At Egor where he met with senior chiefs in the Benin Kingdom, Oshiomhole admitted that Ize-Iyamu was far better than Governor Obaseki in 2016 but had no choice than to aggressively campaign for him since Ize-Iyamu who ran on the ticket of the PDP then had left APC.

He added: “The case of Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu is like that of a marketer of Toyota and Mercedes Benz. In this case, Ize-Iyamu was the Mercedes Benz and Obaseki was the Toyota. There is no way I could have told people to vote for Ize-Iyamu, the Mercedes Benz and far better material than Obaseki, the Toyota. If I had to market the Toyota, it meant nobody would have bought my Toyota. As a salesman, you know what that means. I would have been out of a job.”

He told the high chiefs who were led by Enogie of Egbaen, Egor Local Government Area, His Royal Highness Edomwonyi Iduozee that he was deeply sorry for bringing Obaseki, noting that in life, as a human being, one is bound to make mistakes but was glad that he was alive to rectify whatever may have gone wrong.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story
The dust is yet to settle over claim and counterclaim on the list of lawmakers in the eighth and previous assemblies who benefitted from contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission  (NDDC) as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) claims the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs actually listed the names of the…Read Full Story
Now, if the seller does not sell, what shall the buyer buy? Fear of death and disease has emptied the entertainment shelf of life everywhere. It is worse in Nigeria. There is nothing new on DSTV again to kill boredom and entertain us. No movie. No sports. What is shown as football is just a mimic of the real thing… Read Full Story
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has denied media reports that the commission under him misappropriated the sum of N329 billion recovered for the Nigerian National Petroleum  Corporation (NNPC). Magu denied what he termed… Read Full Story
GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says his administration has expended over N3 billion to contain the spread of COVID-19, but that such feat was achieved without commensurate support from the Federal Government in spite of billions of cash donated by individuals, corporate bodies, local and… Read Full Story
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) in the non-interest intervention programmesthat engage in diversion of funds risk a penalty at its maximum financing rate at the time of the infraction and such (PFIs)Read Full Story
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr Taiwo Adisa, has asked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, to rise above cheap politics in his criticisms of the state’s Prosperity Bond unveiled last Wednesday… Read Full Story
The 21st century has witnessed a major rise in digital technology as life and living are integrated and made easier by the evolving technology. The economic system was not left out as innovative features continue to be released which resulted in birth of Bitcoin in 2008… Read Full Story
Several attributes make great leaders. However, two of them stand out. These are paying attention to details and the ability to think through a problem… Read Full Story
What’s the best way to lead your team? Should you demonstrate with examples, motivate followers to keep going or provide team members with time and space to thrive or fail on their terms?… Read Full Story
A trending video of a young lady, Towobola, being maltreated and dehumanised by policemen attached to Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos but on a mission in Ibadan, Oyo State has, for the umpteenth time, showcased the low quality of some police personnel deployed to combat violent crimes in the country. This class of personnel is either not adequately trained and not teachable, or it is utterly incorrigible… Read Full Story
On May 14 this year, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Roberto Carvalho de Azevedo of Brazil, announced that he will be stepping down by 31 August, a year before his mandate is due to end. A distinguished diplomat, he was elected to the post in May 2013… Read Full Story
Reputation is what people think you are based on you that is revealed to them. Character, however, is really who you are when no one is watching you or breathing down your neck and there is no fear of penalty or the need to put up a good appearance. The real challenge of responsible conduct is, if your character… Read Full Story
As this year’s Eid al-Adha nears, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has told Muslims to remember that they are living in unusual times where normalcy has become abnormal… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Sokoto government signs N6.1bn contracts

Latest News

Rivers APC condemns Wike’s suspension of LG chairmen

Latest News

Oyo Speaker assures House of Assembly Service Commission support

Latest News

Experts harp on peaceful co-existence among Nigerians

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More