Oyo set for PERA award

The Pacesetters Entertainment and Recognition Awards (PERA) is returning for its fifth edition this December. The awards, which according to its founder, Rotimi Martins popularly known as Alariwo of Africa, was established to acknowledge, encourage and celebrate excellence amongst indigenes and residents of Oyo State who have made an indelible mark in their chosen career.

The award committee, he said, recognises the role of culture and entertainment in the economy of any state, hence the reason for creating the award. PERA has not only created an avenue for celebrating indigenes and residents of Oyo State, it has also promoted the positive socio-cultural legacy from the state to Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

According to him, “PERA is the largest gathering of the biggest and brightest entertainment and business stakeholders. It also serves as an exposé for citizens of the state to recognise our own shining stars doing remarkably well in their various fields from music, judiciary, sport, movie, make up artistry, comedy, media, arts, politics, business and many more.

“This year’s edition comes up on Sunday, December 12 at the Mauve 21 event centre with the support of Maltina and Goldberg and packaged by C.O.K media and Marikina fun place. Ace actor, Ramsey Nouah, among others is expected to grace the event.