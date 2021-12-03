MissKoko breaks record, performs at Desert Safari in Dubai

Nancy Bennard, popularly known as MissKoko, has performed at the Desert Safari in Dubai, a feat that has made her the first Nigerian artiste to do so. Nancy, who hails from Kogi State, was born in Lagos and is an Afro fusion singer based in Abuja. She also holds a degree in Theatre Arts.

Speaking to Friday Treat, the excited musician said her Dubai experience was very expository.

“I am excited to have been sponsored on this trip by my label, Shudex records. It afforded me the opportunity to meet many of my musical idols in Dubai and then the performance at Dubai Safari which was epic. I can’t wait to release more amazing music”, she said.

Misskoko was signed into Shudex records owned by UK-based businessman, Moshood Kayode Yusuf in 2019, after which she dropped a single titled ‘Finish’ which sought to address corruption in the society at large.

She then dropped her EP in January, this year titled ‘Koko Vibes with six songs where she featured Lyta (Marlian records) in one of the tracks titled ‘Sweet life’ produced by Shocker beat. She later dropped ‘Koko recipe’ consisting of three songs in October where she featured Oladips in a track named ‘Aye’.

Nancy is known for her unique sound and long braided hair style.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… MissKoko breaks record, performs at Desert Safari in Dubai MissKoko breaks record, performs at Desert Safari in Dubai MissKoko breaks record, performs at Desert Safari in Dubai MissKoko breaks record, performs at Desert Safari in Dubai.