Oyo PDP Chieftain, Adelore, resigns from party

Prince Seun Adelore, a prominent political figure and close associate of Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adelore, who served as the Chairman of the PDP in Ibadan North Local Government—widely regarded as the largest local government area in Oyo State—was the Chairman of Chairmen across the 33 local government areas in the state between 2018 and 2022.

In his resignation letter dated 7 July 2025, Adelore cited what he described as deep-seated injustice within the party, a lack of reward for loyalty, and a growing departure from democratic principles.

The former Chairman of local government chairmen for the PDP, who produced the governor in his first term in 2019, stated that his decision followed extensive consultations with his political base across the state and was guided by a commitment to personal integrity and democratic ideals.

According to Adelore, the PDP in Oyo State is increasingly being run like a private enterprise by select factions, undermining the collective spirit and transparency that should define party politics.

He expressed concern over what he called “vindictiveness, high-handedness, and a disregard for human dignity” within the current administration.

The former Waste Management Chairman lamented the erosion of core values and the growing culture of intolerance and imposition within the system.

In a strongly worded caution, Adelore warned political actors against any attempts to threaten his life, vowing to resist any such moves with the seriousness they deserve.

His resignation letter reads in part:

“I write to formally tender my resignation as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ibadan North Local Government, effective 7 July 2025. I also hereby withdraw my membership of the party.

“This decision was not made lightly. After deep personal reflection and wide consultation with my supporters, I have chosen to step aside in order to preserve my integrity and honour. Despite my significant contributions to the party since 2018—alongside other loyal members—which contributed to the success of the current administration, I have watched with deep concern as values have deteriorated within the party.

“Vindictiveness, authoritarian tendencies, and a lack of respect for human dignity have unfortunately become pervasive. As Niccolò Machiavelli observed, despots often mask cruelty with gestures of charity, while trampling those who helped bring them to power. This pattern has become evident in Oyo State, where loyalty is often punished rather than appreciated.

“Over the past two years, I have witnessed a growing trend of imposition, intimidation, and disregard for democratic processes—practices that conflict with the foundational principles of the PDP. I can no longer lend my name and reputation to such contradictions.

“I am deeply grateful to my supporters, whose unwavering belief in my leadership has been humbling. It has been an honour to serve the party and contribute meaningfully to the progress of Oyo State. I remain firmly committed to the ideals of true democracy and the genuine development of our state—not superficial accomplishments promoted by surrogates.”

Adelore’s resignation marks a significant development in the internal dynamics of the PDP in Oyo State and could signal deeper fissures within the party’s leadership structure.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE