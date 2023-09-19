Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reiterated his stance that he was not wrong in ordering monarchs to accord respect to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

He firmly asserted that governors deserve respect as they hold the highest office in their respective states, as mandated by the Constitution.

Obasanjo, in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, maintained his unwavering position on the issue.

He emphasised that the governor of a state is constitutionally vested with the highest authority within that state and should, therefore, be treated with the due respect and honour commensurate with their office.

“The former President has affirmed that he stood firmly, unapologetically and uncompromisingly on the position that the governor of a state holds the highest office in the state.

“By that position, the respect, protocol, and dignity that must be given to the office by virtue of the constitution must not be denied. To do otherwise is to deride the office and the constitution,” the statement partly read.

Obasanjo, who came under heavy criticism from several Nigerians over his stand-up order to monarchs present at the unveiling of the Iseyin campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology on Friday, has given reasons for his action.

The former military Head of State said he acted the way he did because the monarchs acted with utter disrespect to Governor Makinde, according to a report by Premium Times.

“As we arrived (at the venue with the governor), every other person at the venue rose, but they (the monarchs) remained seated. I was surprised because I considered that a breach of protocol and disrespect for the governor.

“It later became the turn of the governor to speak. As he rose, every other person at the venue, including me, stood up as demanded by protocol and out of respect for the governor and his office. Again, the Obas refused to rise. They all remained seated.

“I then asked people around whether that was the practice in Oyo State. I was told the Obas have always displayed disrespect for their governor. I wondered where they got that from, and then I decided to speak to them about it.





“As far as I am concerned, there is a constitution and there is a culture. By our constitution, the governor is the leader of a state. Everyone must respect him, no matter his or her status or age. He deserves respect no matter how young he is, and protocols must be observed.

“That was why I spoke to them the way I did. I wanted them to realise that it is not part of Yoruba culture to disrespect authorities. Respect begets respect, and they must learn to deal with their governor with respect if they want to be respected in return.

“I respect traditional rulers, and even when I was President and till today, I treat them with reverence. I prostrate, bow, and kneel before them as necessary.

“I respect our culture. But let us also know that there is a constitution that puts a chairman as head of a local government, a governor as head of a state, and a president as head of our country.

Whatever we do must respect that arrangement. I am saying there is culture and there is a constitution. One must not disturb the other,” the former president was quoted as saying.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…