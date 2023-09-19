The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is set to retire top management staff members who have less than 15 months remaining until their statutory retirement date.

This move follows the recent removal and replacement of three Executive Vice Presidents within the company.

Abdulkabir Ahmed, former head of gas, power, and new energies; Adokiye Tombomieye, previously in charge of the upstream segment; and Adeyemi Adetunji, former head of the downstream segment, were recently replaced. Olalekan Ogunleye took over as EVP for gas, power, and new energies; Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan assumed responsibility for upstream operations; and Adedapo Segun became head of downstream.

In an official statement, the NNPC highlighted that this reshuffling is part of their efforts to rejuvenate the workforce and pursue effective organisational renewal in alignment with their strategic business objectives.

The company emphasised its commitment to enhancing capabilities through targeted talent management and providing equal opportunities for all Nigerians.

Effective September 19, 2023, other management staff members with less than 15 months left until their statutory retirement will also exit the company, as NNPC continues its commitment to organisational enhancement and growth.

See the full statement here:

PRESS RELEASE NNPC LTD. MAKES ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES In our bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce. Consequently, in addition to the recent exit of three… pic.twitter.com/CRjw6WNpcK — NNPC Limited (@nnpclimited) September 18, 2023

