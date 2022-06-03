Oyo govt terminates appointment of PSPs

The Oyo State Government has terminated the appointment of waste collectors, setting a June 10 deadline for willing waste collectors (PSPs) to re-apply for the renewal of the contract.

State Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr Abiodun Oni, who made the disclosure, said that the new move was conceived to actualise the vision of keeping Oyo State clean while also harnessing other opportunities that are inherent in the proper waste management system.

Oni said the state was embarrassed by the sight of heaps of refuse in open spaces and thought about its attendant health hazard hence the move.

“We are tired of using the same approach without getting results,” Oni said.

Among other measures, he announced that Governor Seyi Makinde had approved the appointment of a new Waste Management Consultant, Mottainai Recycling Africa, to oversee waste disposal in the state.

He assured that the state government was taking holistic measures to ensure that the state effectively manages waste.





Speaking further, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, Mrs Modupe Adeleye said that the action taken on asking PSP operators re-apply is aimed at ensuring the state is cleaner and healthier.

