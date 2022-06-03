2023: Buhari exposing us to reputation damage, says APC group

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Northern Progressive Agenda (NPA) has warned against plot to keep the Presidency in the North.

It issued the admonition on Friday at a press briefing held in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with APC Governors at the Presidential Villa where he appealed to them to allow him pick a preferred candidate for the party ahead its presidential convention.

Addressing journalists, Convener of the NPA, Mr. Dominic Alancha, who called for power shift to the South said adoption of an aspirant of Northern extraction would place the region in bad light in the eyes of the Southern part of the country.

Alancha who recalled past and existing political alliance between the South and the North said such mutual cooperation was about to be jeopardized by President Buhari alleged choice of a Northener as his anointed presidential candidate.

He said: “Whilst the Northern Progressive Agenda (NPA) recognizes the call for the northern region to produce the presidential candidate of the APC, it is important to put into consideration, the spirit of national and the need for fairness, justice, and equity especially considering that the incumbent president who would have spent 8 years on the saddle is of the northern extraction.





“If being at the helm of affairs for two consecutive terms is not enough reason to consider supporting the southern region for similar opportunity, then a look at how the north has faired with the years of political power in its hand would be another way to look at it.

“The northern region has ruled the country for more than half of the years since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, and this includes both military and civilian administrations. While one would expect that this tilt of power should have resulted in the drastic of not complete turn around of the fortunes of the northern region, the reverse is sadly the case.

From virtually every sector to its human capital index, the north ranks very low compared to what is obtainable in the southern region. Little wonder the Almajiri scourge has become widespread and the region became the hotbed for insurgency, banditry and many other societal vices.

“Although the north has held on to power for such a long time without commensurate benefit to the common man, it has never ran foul of the trust it enjoys from Nigerians. It is this trust, which is the hallmark of an average northerner that has endeared it to people of the other region whom in their wisdom have reciprocated by standing with the north where it matters.

“When former President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to put an end to the political career of his vice, who incidentally is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today, it was the south that gave him a lifeline by offering him the ticket of the then Action Congress to contest for the number one seat in the country. It was the south who offered the north in the person of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, a presidential ticket, after the failure of the first merger plan between the Congress for Progressives Change and the Action Congress of Nigeria. It was the same south, following the merger that produced the All Progressives Congress that supported President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner to clinch the ticket, win the presidential election and is now running out his second term.

“Having enjoyed all these cooperation from the southern region, do we want to prove that we are ungrateful people by refusing to stand by them when it is our turn to do so? The Peoples Democratic Party and by extension her presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has already demonstrated bad faith by ceding the ticket to the north. Our political elites in the All Progressives Congress and the north as a whole must not display that sense of ingratitude which is not one of the character traits of an average northerner. The north did it in 1999 by refusing to present any candidate in the two major political parties that contested the presidential election then. Those of us in the APC can do it again in 2023.

“The Northern Progressive Agenda (NPA) therefore calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to reciprocate the gestures of the south of which he is a great beneficiary by refusing to listen to the call for the north to retain power. We also call on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, and political elites from the north, especially the governors and delegates alike to show good faith by ensuring that power shifts to the southern region. We must not allow our greed for power to cause us unwarranted and irredeemable reputational damage in the eyes of other Nigerians. ”

The NPA identified former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most formidable aspirant in the APC.

“While the southern region boast of many qualified and competent individuals fit for the office of the president, we are calling on the party to particularly narrow its search to the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose many contributions and sacrifices exemplified in the opportunities given to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nuhu, President Muhammadu Buhari and many more has benefited the north more than it has benefited his own region of the south and south-west in particular.

“We believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not just the best among the contending forces from the southern region, he is the only man with the requisite political experience, extensive network and the national appeal to win the election for a political party like the All Progressives Congress, especially considering that Atiku, whom though is not a match for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also a political heavyweight that has stayed long enough in the political arena to understand the game far better than any of the other contestants aside Bola Tinubu.

“We must reiterate the fact that what the north needs at this time is not political power. If we have had it for many years without commensurate benefit to the average northerner, then it is only proper to explore another option. The north needs an opportunity to improve on its economy, security, healthcare, education, industrial development and many more, so that it can compete favorably with the south and even rank better, especially considering the enormous advantage it has over the other.

“We want to see a north where its huge population will be for economic advantage and not just for political purposes. We want to see a north where the vast landmass will be turned into agriculture fields that will birth industries and create jobs for the teeming youths.

“We want to see a north where students will not have to be given lower cut off mark before they can be admitted into schools. We want to see a north that works and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a trusted ally that can make this happen.

“This is the Northern Declaration!”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Buhari exposing us Buhari exposing us

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Buhari exposing us Buhari exposing us