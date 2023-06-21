The names of seven commissioner nominees forwarded by Governor Seyi Makinde, will be unveiled on the floor of the Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday, June 22.

Makinde had on Wednesday forwarded the names of the nominees for screening and subsequent confirmation in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin.

This comes just over three weeks after the May 29 inauguration of Makinde for a second term in office and a week after the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

It was gathered that the list of commissioner nominees will include some of those who were commissioners during the first term of the Makinde administration.

