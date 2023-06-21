The National Association of Seadogs (NAS ), on Wednesday, warned students to stay away from hard drugs and other illicit substances as abuse of such would not only distort their academic careers but ruin their lives.

The association, otherwise known as Pyrate Confraternity (PC), gave the warning during a sensitisation of students of Government Technical College, Calabar, Cross River State, on the danger of drug abuse.

Dr Patrick Ugwu, who spoke on the negative consequences of drug abuse, listed schizophrenia, depression, instability, amongst others, as the aftermaths of unwholesome use of hard drugs.

He said that the Pyrates Confraternity felt the need to enlighten young people, especially secondary school students on the ugly trend and the rising cases of young people involved in the use of hard drugs.

“The menace caused by drug abuse and the rising statistics has become really disturbing as more and more young people are inculcating the negative habit.

“Illicit substance abuse has led to so many vices in the society starting from the users, to their immediate family.





“Taking any substance in excess is an abuse, substances like meth, tramadol, Indian hemp, cocaine, codeine amongst others, have very damaging effects on the mental health of users especially, when abused.

“Drug abuse is a catalyst to crime because many young abusers are disinhibited and can no longer think clearly so they wreck a lot of havoc in that state.

“We need to sensitise them on the need to understand that they can live a normal life without depending on any substance.” Dr Ugwu said.

He added that NAS had plans of making the awareness programme once every term in a bid to create more awareness and the consequences of drug abuse.

He pointed out that many young people had become lazy and developed undue sense of mentality as well as lack focus to complete tasks.

Ugwu also listed other consequences of intake of hard drugs to Include mental illness, HBP, seizures, heart failure, lack of concentration, unwanted pregnancy, inability to perform due to lack of focus.

He urged the students to desist forthwith from the use of such substances that could ruin their chances of adding value to the society.

On her part, the School Counsellor, Dr Bassey Scholastica, described the awareness programme by NAS as timely, adding that a lot of students were exposed to illicit substances due to its availability.

She noted that many of the students had agreed to the availability of the substance in the areas.

“They sell it in my area, they sell it near my house, my brother is taking it, they sell it in my compound.

“The students need to be constantly reminded of the dangers and negative of intake of hard drugs, whether they drink it or add to to their food.

“We are not relenting as a school, we are not relenting as teachers, because we also bring in experts to talk to our students just like NAS is doing, and we really commend them for this kind gesture and we encourage other humanitarian organisation to emulate them,” she said.