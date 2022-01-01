Oyo APC North America chapter seeks for unity within party ahead of 2023

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Oyo APC North America chapter, New faction of APC emerges, APC call Lagos continuity agenda, APC convention, We will intervene very soon, Factional APC caretaker committee, APC insists on going to court, Zamfara APC now rebranded,APC commences sale of forms, Oyo APC crisis continues, Protesters storm APC secretariat, No petition received in Ondo, Stalemate persists in Oyo APC , We didn't receive petition, No petition against Ekiti ,Fake delegate list, Factional Kwara APCnew date for aborted congress, publicity scribe commends members , Lagos APC releases list, Osun APC state congress, Edo APC holds congress, Oke-Ogun 1 zone, Be fair in your dealings, Abia APC would not, APC sweeps Plateau, Delta APC, Lagos appeal committee receives, APC state congress, LG Congress: APC inaugurates Appeal Committees, APC justifies rising external debt, APC LG congress, Plateau APC set, APC swears in 225 wards excos in Kebbi, Buhari administration has expanded, Health Emergency Trust Fund, Buhari's economic initiatives, Don't purchase forms, Ogun APC appeal committee, Court asked to stop, APC to conduct LGs', APC governors fault Southern , APC national convention, We are not recommending sharing, APC Enugu ward congress, Osun APC caucus raises, Water sector has received, APC keeps members, Lagos APC suspends former, APC explains heavy police, Oyo APC Ward Congress result, Ondo APC adopts consensus, stakeholders reject ward congress, No APC ward congress, APC ward congresses, Enugu APC ward congress, Buhari making frantic efforts, Interested members in Ekiti, APC wins chairmanship seats, Sokoto APC assures members, Buhari has revolutionised aviation , APC releases timetable, opening of factional state office, Kwara APC crisis:, APC chairman reiterates commitment, Lagos APC loses treasurer, No crisis in Ondo APC , APC shifts dates, Suspension of lawmakers

The Oyo State All Progressive Congress ( APC ), North America Chapter has appealed to all party leaders and members who are having political grudges in the state to unite and be ready to work together for the overall interest of the party.

The North America Chapter of Oyo APC described the season as a time to show love and be charitable as ordered by God that everyone should give food to the hungry, shelter to those who have none, and clothes to the poor.

In a press statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of Oyo state APC, North America Chapter, Mr Olalekan Sanni, and Mr Niyi Adekola, made available to Journalists in Ibadan, they stated that it is high time Oyo APC party stakeholders chose to move forward, forget the past, and work together to reclaim the state, which is traditionally an APC state.
According to the statement”We wish all our party chieftains, leaders and loyalists in Oyo state a Merry Christmas and welcome them all into the new year.

“It is very necessary to remind the party stakeholders and members how our party, APC use to be a formidable political party in the state, thou, it remained the most tested and trusted political party, so, it is still very important for every member to sustain this, work in unison to reclaim the power in 2023.

“ Our party (APC) is the only organic political party in Oyo state that has remained a credible, tested, trusted and mass movement since its formation and getting to power in 2011, given this, we urged the warring chieftains to sheathe their swords, jettison bitterness and adorn a forgiving spirit in the interest of the party.

“We want our party stakeholders to have a frantic discussion about the protracted state congress crisis and the need for mutual forgiveness and peace, 2022 is a year for our party in Oyo state to embrace truce, to work jointly for victory in future elections,” the statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…  Oyo APC North America chapter seeks for unity within party ahead of 2023  Oyo APC North America chapter seeks for unity within party ahead of 2023Oyo APC North America chapter seeks for unity within party ahead of 2023  Oyo APC North America chapter seeks for unity within party ahead of 2023

You might also like
Latest News

Gombe govt begins second tranche payment of gratuity backlog

Latest News

Makinde receives accolade over developmental projects in Oyo

Latest News

New Year: Maintain undying spirit, enter 2022 with optimism, renewed faith, Inuwa…

Latest News

I will make Taraba economic hub of Nigeria ― Sen Bwacha

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More