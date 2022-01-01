2022: Kogi speaker urges Nigerians to keep hope alive on nation building

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon (Prince) Matthew Kolawole has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and be steadfast in their prayers for the country at all times.

In his New Year message contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Femi Olugbemi, the Speaker noted that the year 2021 had gone into history with all its challenges and prayed for a Peaceful and Prosperous New Year for Kogites in particular and Nigerians in general.

The Speaker who is also the National Treasurer of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria predicted a bright future for the state in the New Year and expressed gratitude to all Kogites for their support, resilience, commitment, dedication and absolute faith in God Almighty in 2021.

The Speaker added that; “New Year is a time when hope is rekindled. I am confident that with renewed hope and commitment, the challenges of 2021 will be history in this Year 2022. Let us therefore, keep hope and faith alive in the New Year because better days are here again”.

While congratulating the people for making it into the New Year, the Speaker said that; “On behalf of my constituents and family, I wish Nigerians a joyful and prosperous New Year. Celebrate safely and we should not relent in our prayers for the administration of our dynamic, youthful and energetic Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

He appealed to Nigerians to support the presidential aspiration of Governor Yahaya Bello being a bold, intelligent, resourceful young man with the political will to transform the country into an enviable one among the comity of nations globally, stressing that his sterling performance in security, infrastructure, human capital development, women and youth inclusiveness in governance etc are enough evidence that is up to the task.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… 2022: Kogi speaker urges Nigerians to keep hope alive on nation building 2022: Kogi speaker urges Nigerians to keep hope alive on nation building 2022: Kogi speaker urges Nigerians to keep hope alive on nation building 2022: Kogi speaker urges Nigerians to keep hope alive on nation building.