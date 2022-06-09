Oyo ADP holds primaries, endorses Yusuf as governorship candidate

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has returned unopposed to a seasoned banker, Akim Yusuf, as its 2023 governorship candidate in Oyo State in 2023.

The party, in line with the 2022 Electoral Acts as amended adopted Yusuf as its consensus candidate at the primaries held at the Party secretariat, Ojoo in Akinyele local government area, Ibadan, on Thursday.

The primary which had in attendance the delegates across the 33 local government areas of the state was supervised by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Barrister Adedapo Aderibigbe.

Moving the motion for endorsement of the candidacy of Hon Yusuf, one of the delegates, Adedapo Aderibigbe, said the party has agreed to support the aspirant, noting his pedigree as a seasoned politician and banker. The motion was unanimously supported by all the delegates.

In his acceptance speech, Yusuf expressed his readiness with the support of not only ADP members but the entire people of Oyo State to wrest power from Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

He decried the present security situation nationwide which has resulted in the killings of innocent people especially the recent killings of over 40 worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State by suspected bandits.





Yusuf who pledged to run an all-inclusive and corruption-free government described mass employment of the teeming youths as panacea to banditry and related vices.

According to him, “having done a critical assessment of how the government is being run in the country and its attendance failure, I decided to put my hat in the ring as a solution provider, not analyst. I have all it takes to right the agelong wrong not only in Oyo State but the country as a whole with wealth of experience in public and private sectors.

“What has failed Nigeria, in particular, Oyo State is lack of integrity in leadership, lack of visionary leadership. In Oyo State, there is no sense of direction. We need to put in place a responsible, responsive, forward-looking visionary government and that is why I have decided to contest the governorship seat in Oyo State in 2023.

“The most important improvement in Oyo State is honesty in the management of financial resources. Secondly, we need to build the state economy. We have a very large number of failed industries in Oyo State that need to be revamped. We need to create employment opportunities for the youths. This is the only way to arrest banditry and related vices”

Also speaking at the occasion, the INEC representative, Aderibigbe counselled the delegates and the entire members of the party on the need to get the Permanent Voters Card, (PVC), describing it as the only way to actualize the vision of their candidate.

Aderibigbe added that with the introduction of various machines, the era of ballot stuffing and snatching of boxes is over in the nation’s polity.

He, therefore, advised the candidate and his teeming followers to map out a winning campaign strategy.

