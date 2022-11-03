Oyetola’s CPS justifies conduct of LG polls in Osun

Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has justified the Local Government elections held in the state last month saying the election was conducted within the ambit of the law.

Moreso, the governor’s tenure ends on the 27th of November 2022.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event immortalizing late Alhaji Liadi Olapade, a community leader and Chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Kaduna Branch, Omipidan added, “what we met in 2018 was very strange to us and most Nigerians. We saw our LGs operating a parliamentary system of government.

According to Omipidan, “You and I know we are not operating a parliamentary system, so there was a public outcry to revert back to the presidential system where we will have an executive chairman, Vice Chairman and councillors.”

He noted that when this was going on some of the people went to court over the issue, while at the same time, the state House of Assembly was reviewing and amending the laws.

He said after the amendment was concluded and passed into law, the state electoral body maintained that it was ready to conduct LG polls.

“The Governor gave them the mandate and supported them. Can we now wait until our tenure ends? In any case, our tenure will end on the 27th of November 2022.

” So whatever we did was within the ambit of the law, he stressed.

