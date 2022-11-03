NIDCOM plans diaspora summit to explore Ondo investment opportunities 

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission(NIDCOM) has disclosed that plans are underway for the 5th Annual Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) with a focus to explore investment opportunities in Ondo State.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated that the investment summit will explore new areas and innovative avenues to attract diaspora direct investments back home.

Dabiri-Erewa said to build on the successes achieved through previous summits, this edition has Ondo State in focus.

“These investments are going to the grassroots therefore there is a need to decentralize the concept so as to optimize it to target the right investments”

“The theme for this year’s NDIS is “Optimizing Investment Opportunities for National Development” and is set to hold at the State House Banquet Hall, from Tuesday 15th to Wednesday 16th November 2022”

The theme for Ondo State is “Develop Ondo 2.0: Hub of Investment Opportunities”.

Dabiri-Erewa said that subsequently, the summit will be focusing on states, that will showcase their investment opportunities and incentives to the participants”.





Dabiri-Erewa further said Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the event will present the Keynote Speech.

Primary sectors in focus include agribusiness, technology, education, healthcare, real estate and infrastructure. Others are creative, sports and entertainment; energy, mining and manufacturing.

Also, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zuberu Dada will be the Chief host, while the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment as well as the CBN and PEBEC are expected to address areas of interest to the Diasporans.

“The thematic keynote addresses will be given by Ezra Yakusak PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Dr Chris Brooks, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Brown Venture Group LLC Management, USA; with focal presentations from Chief Boye Oyewumi, Chairman, Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA); Mr Inderjit Singh, Managing Director Olam Food Ingredients Nigeria, and Rufus E. Egbegba PhD, Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, National Biosafety Management Agency”.

The NIDCOM Boss commended the governments of Kebbi and Nasarawa States who have fully keyed into the initiative of this summit and are reaping the benefits in their respective states.

Since its inception in 2018, NDIS has been known for facilitating Diaspora engagement and effective participation in local economic activities.