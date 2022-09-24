Oyebanji’s administration will perfect our imperfections ― Fayemi

As he prepares to hand over the reign of governance in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has expressed optimism that the incoming administration of Biodun Oyebanji would step in and correct the lapses experienced during his four-year tenure as governor.

The governor added that its failure to defray the N57 billion unpaid salaries, gratuities and pensions of workers and retirees as promised in 2018, was due to the recurrent economic downturn being experienced by the state.

Fayemi who spoke through his commissioner for Information, Akin Omole on Friday at a press conference heralding activities for the fourth year anniversary of his administration, theme, ‘Finishing Well’ and the inauguration of Oyebanji on October 16, added that the people of the state would benefit more from the seamless transition and the continuity they voted for.

Justifying that the current administration has performed creditably well, the government said it has constructed a total of 139 kilometres of roads in the last four years, while also undertaking some palliatives on the dilapidated federal roads to make them accessible for motorists.

According to him, ” As a government, we are conscious of the fact that there may be areas where expectations were not met due to unforeseen circumstances and the realities of the period under review. Nevertheless, it is heartwarming, to inform you today that whatever the outgoing government couldn’t perfect will be handled and perfected by the incoming administration. That is the beauty of this seamless transition and the continuity that Ekiti voted for.”

He explained that the current government had rehabilitated 14 general and state hospitals and had also initiated ‘operation one primary healthcare per ward’, in line with the design of the National healthcare policy.

He said the parlous states of the federal roads in Ekiti were due to increased traffic from adjoining states, especially an upsurge of haulage businesses and cross-border trucks, which he said piled pressure on some of the highways to cave in.

“As at 2018 when Governor Kayode Fayemi came on board, he said that he had the intention of paying all these arrears, but budget support fund, Paris club, excess crude and other funds we were getting from the FG stopped and we were only collecting monthly allocation. That was what actually stopped us from fulfilling this promise.

“We were still able to pay a part of it. We paid two out of the salary arrears. If our predecessor, who collected all these funds could not pay, then we should ask questions. It is not our intention not to pay all these arrears. But we are glad that we have a government that is coming after us. If there are areas where we have not fulfilled our promises, the next government will start from there,” he said.

Listing the achievements of the administration, Omole said, “Ekiti International Agro-Allied Cargo Airport is a dream come true, not only for this administration but also for Ekiti-kete and for the generation yet unborn. Though projected to be an Agro-Based Cargo airport, this does not foreclose commercial passenger operation.

“The Airport boast is CA5-9 4E category with capacity for Aircraft Boeing 747-400 and a runway length of 3.2km.”

Omole, who is also the chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee of the ceremonies added that within the period under review, the Fayemi government had completed projects which include the dual-lane new Ado-Iyin road; construction of Ekiti State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja; reconstruction of Agbado-Ode-Isinbode road; construction of Aramoko-Erijiyan-Ikogosi road; construction of Oye-Ayede-Iye -Otun road and and; construction of Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-road.

He said, “They include: Harding Memorial College, Oke-Isa, Ado-Ekiti. New SUBEB Headquarters, Secretariat Complex, Ado-Ekiti, EKZ Model School, Ijan-Road, Ado-Ekiti, Model School, Isan-Ekiti. Ekiti State Agro-Cargo International Airport, Ado-Ijan Way, Ado-Ekiti. Ikole Township Roads ((Bolorunduro Street—0.67km, Ave. width 5.7m; Olokonla Dualisation—1.6km, Ave. width 11.75m; Dualised road section—1.1km, Ave. width 12m.

In the transport sector, the Commissioner revealed that the government had constructed a Bus Terminal and Pedestrian Walkway/Drain Cover along Ijigbo-Okeyinmi Roundabout in Ado-Ekiti Central Business Area, while also making lives comfortable for the elderly by building Old people’s Resort, Ado-Ekiti.





During the period, Omole said the government also undertook massive renovation works at the General Hospitals Emure, Aramoko, Ode, Oye, Otun, Ijero, Ikere, Ikole, Ise, Iyin and Omuo-Ekiti, to buoy healthcare delivery to the citizens.

He added that the state government is making efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state, saying administrative bottlenecks were hindering the purchase of the much-touted drone to monitor the forests and checkmate marauding criminals.

The Commissioner appealed to the federal government to focus attention on the deplorable Federal roads, saying the government would not rest until the needful is done in this regard.

