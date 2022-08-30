Owo Poly staff, son in court for allegedly assaulting neighbour

Metro
By Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure
A staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, Josephine Ajoke Akinfotire and her son, Destiny Olusegun, have been dragged before a Magistrate Court in Akure, for allegedly assaulting their neighbour, Mrs Fifunmi Giwa.

The defendants were said to have committed the offences on July 19 between 6.00 p.m and 7.00pm at Ota-Esan community, Oba-Ile, in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The defendants were facing a two-count charge of assault and malicious damage, while the defendants were alleged to have damaged a sewing machine head belonging to the assaulted neighbour.

The plaintiff counsel, Mr Benjamin Salami, in a suit number MAK/NC/138/2022 filed on behalf of the plaintiff, Mrs Fifunmi Giwa, alleged that the defendants committed the offences on July 19 between 6.00 p.m and 7.00 p.m. at Ota-Esan community, Oba-Ile, Akure.

Salami alleged that Akinfotire, a civil servant and her son, Destiny, assaulted the plaintiff in her apartment during an argument, damaging a sewing machine head repairable at the cost of N10,000, a sewing machine leg valued at N40,000 and one Itel phone worth N7,000.

Also damaged are one dummy head valued at N6,000, one Sayona pressing iron worth N12,000 and door handle repairable valued at N8,000, totaling N73,000 belonging to the plaintiff.

Salami in the suit asked for the sum of N300,000 from the defendants “as general damages for assaulting the plaintiff and injuring her, and N70, 000 for the cost of this action.”


The defendants, however, pleaded not liable to the charge.

The defendants counsel, Mr Jimoh Saliu, asked for a date to enable him prepare his witnesses for the case.

The Magistrate, Mr Mayomi Olanipekun, however, adjourned the case until September 26 for hearing.

 

