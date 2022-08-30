Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure
Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man

The family of one of the victims who was shot in a robbery incident in Idanre town in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, Tolulope Alalabiaye, has called on the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, to ensure the prosecution of the suspect who was arrested in connection with the incident.

The mother of the victim, Mrs. Tola Aladenola, raised the alarm that there was pressure on the state police command to drop the case and release the suspect without charging him to court.

She said: “We want to appeal to the Commissioner of Police to go ahead and prosecute this man (suspect) because we learned that the command is under intense pressure from ‘the power that be’ to release the suspect secretly.

“This may be responsible for why the suspect has not been arraigned in court in spite of the overwhelming evidence and the confession to the crime by the suspect himself that he actually committed the crime.

“We want justice to be done we have spent a lot in treating my son and nobody comes to assist us. We are therefore demanding for justice.”

However, in a reaction, the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, denied the allegation, saying the suspect would soon be charged and arraigned in court.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The allegation is not true, the police is not under any pressure to release anybody, when it is time, all the suspects in custody would be charged to court after thorough investigation,” she said.


It will be recalled that the suspect, Babatunde Adeoye (a.k.a Para), who allegedly shot the victim and three other people at a shop during the alleged robbery operation in Idanre was arrested and paraded by the state police command last week.

The police commissioner, while parading the suspect in Akure, the state capital, said: “On August 16, 2022, a complainant reported that a group of boys numbering about five led by one Babatunde Adeoye (Para) shot and robbed him of his bag containing a large sum of money.”

The police boss said efforts were on to apprehend other members of the gang, and said the suspect would soon be arraigned in court.

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria, Korea strengthen ties to address energy challenges

Latest News

Education is our number one priority in Lagos State ― Sanwo-Olu

Latest News

Only 57 percent of Nigerian children are registered at birth ― Reports

Latest News

IGP harps on importance of 2023 general elections, calls for active participation of…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More