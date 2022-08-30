Nigeria, Korea strengthen ties to address energy challenges

The Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, on Tuesday, disclosed that Nigeria is willing to explore areas of partnership with South Korea to address its energy challenges.

The Minister stated this when he received a delegation led by the President of the Korea-Africa Foundation, His Excellency, Lyeo Woon-ki, in his office in Abuja.

Jedy-Agba said learning from Korea’s experience and seeking areas of cooperation to address the nation’s energy problems were appealing for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to explore.

He explained that because Nigeria is committed to the United Nations’ plan to transform the global energy sector from fossil-based to zero carbon by 2060, the current administration is investing heavily on renewable energy sector.

According to him, “We are happy to receive you to Nigeria. Nigeria is a great country and we are open to partnerships and cooperations that will help us improve in different sectors.

“Korea and Nigeria have good working relationships in different sectors of our economy. In the power sector, we have a number of Korean organisations we’re working with to address our power challenges. We’re hoping that this visit will open up more opportunities for us to strengthen our ties.”

Earlier, Woon-ki said the visit was to familiarise with the Ministry and to have an insight into the power sector with a view to exploring possible areas of partnership.

He said: “I’m pleased to be in Nigeria to share what we do in the Korea/Africa Foundation. Since its establishment, we’ve been working with African diplomats to organise seminars, workshops and conferences to discuss issues affecting Africa.

“We’re particularly interested in working with your country to address her energy crisis. Energy is key to everything. All sectors depend on energy to thrive. The major problem of some African countries is energy. So, we want to see how we can work more closely to tackle the problems because every process to address energy challenges is important.”





Nigeria, Korea strengthen ties to address energy challenges

