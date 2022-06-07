Owo attack: OPC (R) tasks Southwest governors on security

The pan Yoruba support group, the Oodua Peoples’ Congress Reform, OPC (R), on Tuesday tasked the governors of southwest states to step up collaborative security efforts while condemning the massacre that rocked the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State last Sunday.

OOC(R) through its President, Dare Adesope, said the killings, which occurred on the church premises and left many including children dead and many others injured, are an ominous sign that requires proactive steps before it becomes uncontrollable.

Adesope said it is sad that innocent people can be massacred in daylight and the culprits still go scot-free in a state in the southwest with the various security apparatus put in place, adding that it is high time the southern governors empower local security operatives.

He added that members of OPC(R) are ready to face terrorists standing as a threat to Southern territories, emphasising that, “we are ready to work with other security operatives to save our communities but we shall also need support from the government.”

He however extended condolence to the families of victims who are going through a traumatic period and the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and the people of Southwest.

The OPC (R) President, called on all Southern Governors to take security seriously, advising that strategies should be put in place to stop the continual unleashing of terror on defenceless people.

“Governor Rotimi Akeredolu should ensure he leaves no stone unturned to bring the terrorists to book. If nothing is done about it, it simply means that our government cannot protect us, as such the government should allow our people to be protecting and defending themselves against such criminality,” he concluded.