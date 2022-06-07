The long-awaited Special National Convention for the Presidential Primary election is set to commence as President Muhammadu Buhari arrives at the venue.
Also present at the Eagle Square, Abuja, are other Aspirants, including; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Sani Yerima, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Kayode Fayemi, Governor Yahaya Bello, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Governor Dave Umahi, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, arrived.
Also in attendance are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and Hon Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni (APC-Osun), and other members of the House of Representatives, among others.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs
Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.
If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- (BREAKING): Gunmen Invade Church, Kill Worshippers During Service In Ondo
- 24 Hours After Abeokuta Outburst, Tinubu Says: I Did Not Insult Buhari
- APC Presidential election commences as Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, others arrive
- APC Presidential election commences as Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, others arrive
How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass
APC Presidential election commences as Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, others arrive
We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman
APC Presidential election commences as Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, others arrive
APC Presidential election commences as Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, others arrive
Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.