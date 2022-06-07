APC Presidential election commences as Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, others arrive

The long-awaited Special National Convention for the Presidential Primary election is set to commence as President Muhammadu Buhari arrives at the venue.

Also present at the Eagle Square, Abuja, are other Aspirants, including; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Sani Yerima, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Kayode Fayemi, Governor Yahaya Bello, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Governor Dave Umahi, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, arrived.

Also in attendance are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and Hon Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni (APC-Osun), and other members of the House of Representatives, among others.

