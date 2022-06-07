Obaseki hails Nigerian-American health volunteers as 10,000 persons benefit from telemedicine in Edo
Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki Volunteers has commended the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America (ANPA) for their shared commitment in giving back to their homeland.
In fact, a total of 10,000 patients got medical attention during the one week outreach by the Nigerian-American volunteers in Edo State, according to the Wife of the governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki.
Telemedicine enables healthcare professionals’ medical personnel, diagnose, plan, implement, evaluate patients centred care and treatment of patients in remote locations to access medical services at no cost through the use of telecommunication technology.
Speaking Tuesday in Benin at the launching of the Telemedicine Hub at Ugbor Primary Health Centre (PHC), Benin reiterated the determination of the to decentralise the healthcare system and commit to the cause of saving lives.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, the governor noted that if not for the Volunteers, most of the beneficiaries would not have been able to pay for the free services.
He said the government focused on three major areas when it assumed office in 2016 and thanked God that the vision has gradually been fulfilled.
Obaseki assured: Whatever it takes we (government) need to do to make this programme work, we will do it.”
Mrs Obaseki who hailed the Volunteers for their commitment said her passion to reward the goodwill of voters in the state during the last governorship election, was her motivation to attract the project.
Dr Philip Osehobo of ANPA medical outreach champion said that the initiative is a complement to the recent association’s medical outreach to the state.
He said the group and the government have delivered on its mandate through the partnership for cost-effective medication with patients despite the initial hitches they encountered in the line of duty.
He said: “We have shift every Saturday where doctors out of voluntarism, benevolence of hearts and wanting to give back, sacrificed their time.”
