Owo attack: Nigeria faced with tragic devaluation of human life due to insecurity ― Okei-Odumakin

President, Women Arise (WA), Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has decried the Sunday attack on a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, by unknown gunmen, living over 50 worshippers dead, with several others severely injured, saying that citizens were “once faced with the tragic devaluation of human life as insecurity captures Nigeria.”

Okei-Odumakin expressed this sadness on Monday in a release made available to newsmen in Lagos, saying that the sadness was not restricted to these 50 lives snatched for no reason by those she described as “savages who are cowards.”

According to her, the deeper sadness is in the fact that there is no force in the way to stop this from happening again as she lamented that the enforcement system stands deactivated before those she further described as “demons.”

“Once again we are faced with the tragic devaluation of human life as insecurity captures Nigeria. Over 50 human beings were killed in a holy sanctuary by savages who are cowards.

“The sadness is not restricted to these 50 lives snatched for no reason. The deeper sadness is in the fact that there is no force in the way to stop this from happening again. The enforcement system stands deactivated before these demons,” the right activist said.

Expressing further concern, Okei-Odumakin recalled that it was in this same vicinity in Owo town that a royal father was killed, a village razed, and inhabitants were massacred by unknown gunmen, adding: “Too many times, they have kidnapped and raked ransom.”





Okei-Odumakin, while sadly noting that this current order is a massive let-down and its likelihood must in no way be reinforced by any political process, charged the country’s leadership to stop pretending there was no solution.

She said each Nigerian state must have its own police, or else the country would be faced with anarchy resulting from people arming up to defend themselves.

“In this place, they killed an Oba. In this place, they razed a village and massacred the inhabitants. Too many times they have kidnapped and raked-in ransom.

“This menace is not restricted to the Ondo area. It is nationwide and calls for urgent attention and seriousness. The leadership of Nigeria must stop pretending there is no solution.

“Each Nigerian state must have its own police. Otherwise, we are faced with anarchy resulting from people arming up to defend themselves,” she said.

“This current order is a massive letdown and its likelihood must in no way be reinforced by any political process,” she declared.

Okei-Odumakin, however, consoled the victims and their families, saying that Women Arise stands “with them at this trying time as we work to build a human society out of this degeneration.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Owo attack: Nigeria faced with tragic

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Owo attack: Nigeria faced with tragic