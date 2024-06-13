As part of its own contributions to chart a way forward for the country’s aviation sector, the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) is bringing together over 200 aviation industry professionals from the aviation and security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria.

Others include aviation support services, including travel service providers and tour operators to rub minds on how the ailing sector can survive and remain sustainable amidst the different challenges.

During this year›s conference, the 28th in its series with the theme: Aviation Survivability Amidst a Challenging Macro-Economic Environment set to hold on July 26, 2024 in Lagos, was informed by the challenging state of the country›s economy which has amplified the already existing constraints to growth and development of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The theme will look into poor access to forex, weakening currency, high fuel costs, maintenance costs, poor airports infrastructure, regulatory constraints, growing work force demands, technology upgrade, passenger comfort, among other issues, that require urgent attention of industry stakeholders.

The conference is expected to provide the template for organisations to highlight their activities in view of the calibre of dignitaries coming together to debate the future of the sector.

The Nigeria’s aviation media, LAAC saddled with the responsibility of ensuring effective media coverage and practice in the sector had over the years through the Annual Seminar made an unquantifiable impact on Nigeria’s aviation sector through policies, management and operational issues for public discuss.

The consistency and critical resolutions reached at the end of the previous conferences have resulted in tremendous significant evidential changes in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Aviation and allied business organisations have equally taken advantage of sponsorship opportunities presented by the yearly event to sell their products and services. This 2024 edition presents yet another opportunity.

Commenting on the coming event, Chairman of the planning committee, Mr Chinedu Eze declared “This year’s conference is peculiar because it will focus on the industry’s survival and sustenance which constitute a major subject of discussion in a time like this. There shall be both physical and virtual participation in the conference to enable participation of stakeholders from across the world.”

