Over 13,000 Nigerian students studying in US institutions ― Consular

The United States Mission Country Consular Coordinator in Nigeria, Susan Tuller, on Tuesday disclosed that over 13,000 Nigerian students are currently studying in different universities and other higher institutions of learning in America.

She added that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Nigerian students, who applied for visa rose by 2.5 per cent in the 2019/2020 school calendar year.

Tuller made the disclosure in Lagos during the 2021 US Consulate’s Student Visa Day celebration.

According to her, “today we are celebrating students across Nigeria, with parallel activities both here in Lagos and at the Embassy in Abuja. International students are an important part of the US educational experience and the US government is dedicated to supporting international students who wish to study in the United States through our Education USA programme and by ensuring students can apply for student visas in time to start their studies.

“While student visa numbers have gone down worldwide due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, student numbers from Nigeria were up 2.5% for the 2019/2020 school year, the eighth year in a row the percentage has increased. Currently, there are over 13,000 Nigerian students – and soon a few more – studying in the United States.

“For those students who have been accepted at a US university but have not applied for a student visa yet, we encourage you to apply for your visa as soon as possible to ensure that you are able to obtain an appointment before their school term begins.

“Higher education plays a central role in US-Nigeria relationship. Nigeria sends more students to American colleges and universities than any other country in Africa and is the eleventh largest source worldwide of international students to the United States. Our EducationUSA Advising Centers in Lagos, Ibadan, Calabar and Abuja work to make US education more accessible to Nigerian students.

“EducationUSA prepares students for academic life in the United States by providing assistance with a variety of topics. Whether helping students find a school that is their ‘perfect fit,’ or advising on how to submit competitive applications, EducationUSA serves as an indispensable source of accurate and timely information for students throughout Nigeria,” Tuller stated.

