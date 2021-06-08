N-Power scheme: FG set to absorb 550,000 Nigerians

No fewer than 550,000 Nigerians have been shortlisted for the Batch C N-Power programme under the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS).

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who disclosed this in Abuja during a press briefing, also announced the resolve of the present administration to give one nutritious meal daily to 9,196,823 pupils in classes 1 to 3 in public primary schools across 54,619 schools nationwide.

She explained that the 550,000 short-listed applicants for the N-Power scheme are being contacted individually through their respective e-mail addresses and have been advised to first check and immediately log-on to the NASIMS self-service portal to enroll their biometric data which will lead them to the final selection.

”By the 3rd week of May 2021, over 1.8 million Nigerians successfully updated their records and took the compulsory online test.

“Further screening was undertaken and a short-list of 550,000 applicants qualified for the final selection. 500,000 will be finally selected nationwide to serve as the first stream of the N-Power Batch C programme. This is the Batch C1.

“The second batch of another 500,000 will subsequently be made in line with Mr. President’s directive to engage one million beneficiaries under the Batch C,” the Minister said.

It would be recalled that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development launched the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) on March 11, 2021 for the Batch C applicants who were requested to urgently update their personal information and subsequently take an online test through the NASIMS Portal.

In the e-mail notifications sent to all short-listed applicants, detailed instructions on next steps are provided.

In a related development, the Minister also announced the resumption of the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.

A total of 9,196,823 pupils in classes 1 to 3 in public primary schools will receive one nutritious meal daily in all 54,619 schools nationwide.

The programme, according to the Minister, is being expanded to accommodate an additional five million children in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The outcome of this programme includes increase in school enrolment, improved nutrition for benefiting pupils, boosting of local economies and facilitating job creation through the activities of 103,028 cooks, 100,000 smallholder farmers and numerous aggregators and commodity transporters engaged nationwide.”

The Minister also revealed plans to on-board the second Batch of beneficiaries under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) which is nearing completion and will be made public soon.

She also reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to the continued implementation of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), in line with Mr President’s policy to unfailingly lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, through innovative youth empowerment and gainful Employment.

“As part of the NSIP, the Rapid Response Register (RRR) has been put in place by the Ministry as a shock responsive intervention register specifically targeted at the Urban Informal workers impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. One million Beneficiaries will receive monthly cash transfers of N5,000 for six months.

“A pilot commenced earlier this year with 3,115 beneficiaries in Lagos and Abuja. It will be upscaled nationwide and beneficiaries will start receiving their stipends soon,” Umar Farouq said.

