Out-of-school children: SBMC tasks Katsina State to complement UNICEF’s efforts

The chairman, School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) in Katsina State, Dr Surajo Abubakar Dalhat, has stressed the need for more efforts, from the state government to complement efforts by the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) in reducing out-of-school children in the state.

According to a UNICEF survey, no fewer than 500,000 children are out of school in Katsina State.

It will be recalled that Girls Education Project Phase 3(GEP3) aims to improve girls’ access, retention and learning in Katsina and is been implemented by UNICEF and the Katsina state government with finding from the UK Department for International Development (DFID)

He noted that the effort of UNICEF and Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) through cash donation and training to Schools and Teachers have gone a long way in combating problems confronting especially Girls education in the state .

Dr.Dalhat who disclosed this on Monday,when some selected Journalists from Katsina,Kano and Abuja went round some Schools benefitted from grants and training provided by UNICEF and FCDO visited,said the organisations have tried a lot through their effort in improving Girls education in the state

However,it is on record that these two bodies ,selected some Schools and Integrated Qur’anic Schools (IQS) by given them a sum of N250,00 quarterly making a total of N750,000 yearly.

It was this amount the beneficiary Schools use to provide books, toilets and other necessary infrastructures in the respective schools, which has been enhancing children’s education, especially girls’ education

While addressing journalists that were on tour at Abukur Model Primary School in Rimi, Dr Dalhat said that “the schools been taken care of were not enough in terms of intervention and assistance been given.

He noted that in this “Rimi local council alone, there were 50 types of this model school, but only four or five were being taken care of by the UNICEF. We need more of this intervention and this organization has tried its best. What the UNICEF is doing ,is just like a pilot scheme, hence the need for the state government to do same in this direction.”