Our vision is to create wealth for aspiring music stars —Tunesbid founder

Buoyed by his passion to create wealth for music artistes across the African continent, entertainment enthusiast and founder of new platform, Tunesbid, Precious ‘Mo’ Okolie, has tasked artistes to avail themselves the opportunity of signing up with the app.

According to him, the growth being experienced by the music industry could only mean that singers, music producers and songwriters must embrace new way of reaching out to their fans and make money.

With registration free on the platform, he expressed his joy at how the fortune of songwriters and producers, among others, who contribute to the making of music would soon change for the better.

He welcomed the excitement expressed by stakeholders over the new digital development, remarking that the gap between singers and producers has been significantly bridged.

While Tunesbid will guarantee financial reward for efforts of music artistes and songwriters, it would also enhance the work of music producers and encourage them to do more.

TunesBid is a digital platform which connects music producers and songwriters to buy and sell their creative products.

The platform will also come as a significant boost to many music practitioners who are not restricted in their music style.

Genres like Afrobeat, Hip-hop, R&B, Dancehall, Gospel, House and many more are available on the platform for auction.

