ECOWAS appointment excites Folarin Edun

Energy expert and entrepreneur, Folarin Edun, is starting 2021 with big wins. Days back, it was gathered that Edun who has always been passionate about youth empowerment was appointed Youth Ambassador by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Edun, was said to have been appointed for his consistent strides and exemplary service in renewable energy consultancy championed by his company; Davotti Energy, based in Lagos State.

Davotti Energy champions the cause for a switch to green and renewable energy via consultancy and installation of solar panel and inverter systems on an industrial scale as well as small family level.

The appointment, which was announced in an official letter from the West African Youth Council, recognizes his laudable antecedents of commitment, hard work, and diligence in the area of service to humanity.

It reads, “We have seen so much about your person as a young Nigerian entrepreneur and your commitment to development and empowerment of young people. We appreciate your philanthropic gesture towards humanity.

“We have deemed it fit to honor you as one of our youth ambassadors with our youth council diplomatic plate number with certificate.”

Other appointed youth ambassadors are Prince Eletu, Seyi Tinubu, Innocent “2face” Idibia, Linda Ikeji, Ubi Franklin, Emmanuel Paddy, Moses Ikeahe, Olufemi Penzaar, Mr Scribes Raymond, Ikeahke Moses, Sowemimo Abiodun, and Rubson Ayobami, amongst others.

