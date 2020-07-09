Our SS3 students still in school preparing for WAEC ― Oyo govt

Following the Federal Government’s stance on West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) this year, Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, has said the state government is still assessing the situation.

As of now, however, Olaleye noted that the state’s schools remained open with students in SSS3 continuing preparation for WASSCE.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had on Wednesday told secondary school students preparing for their final examinations that they will not be able to return to school any time soon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with journalists in his office, on Thursday on the latest Federal Government’s position, Olaleye said that the state was also watching out for the reaction of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to the development.

While acknowledging that WASSCE was a critical part of education for all students in the state, Olaleye pointed out that the state will make its position known based on its assessment of the prevailing situation.

While stating that the Federal Government’s directive was specifically for its schools, Olaleye said the state’s schools remained open in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“I listened to the federal minister of education and he was emphatic about FG schools. We have resumed in Oyo state and you must have seen the level of compliance to COVID-19 protocols by our schools.

“If you go to our schools, you will see that our senior students are still learning and the preparation for WAEC is ongoing.

“Examination is part of educational development. So the state government will assess the situation especially because of the fact that WAEC is an integral part of educational development hence it cannot be ignored.

“WAEC is a regional examination that involves five countries so we are waiting for the reaction of WAEC. The state government will then assess the situation,” Olaleye said.

