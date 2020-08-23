Our govt will complete 675 CSDP projects in Ekiti communities ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said his administration would ensure completion and sustenance of a total 675 Community and Social Development micro projects (CSDP) across rural communities in the state within the timeframe of delivery.

Fayemi gave the assurance while when he received the National Coordinator of Community and Social Development Project (CSDP), Dr Adulkarim Obaje and his team at in Ado Ekiti during a monitoring and documentation tour of CSDP projects in the Southwest.

The Governor who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, explained that Community project is one of the five pillars of his administration as entrenched in Agricultural and rural development agenda.

He said the Community and Social Development Project has brought governance in the State closer to the people at the grassroots adding that this has enabled the people not only to participate in the conception, implementation, and supervision of the projects but also take ownership of such projects.

Describing exclusion of communities in the conception of their own project as one of the banes of development, the Governor said CSD represents and promotes a bottom to top approach to development that permits communities to be deeply involved in all the stages of project execution.

The Governor solicited for further inclusion of the State as a beneficiary in other community projects that would be executed by the organization across the Country with an assurance to support the success of such projects.

He said; “I am aware that we came third in the assessment throughout the country and that speaks to something about the commitment of the government to rural development and I can assure you that these projects and several other projects in Ekiti State will be sustained.

“You have told us Ekiti State did very well and that there are a success story in Ekiti State to be told. We assure you that any support you gave would be matched by our actions and commitment as a State.”

Earlier in his remarks Dr Adulkarim Obaje who was represented by his Technical Assistant, Mr Tunde Falola said the tour of the projects was to document and showcase the success story of Community and Social development projects executed in the state.

Dr Obaje said the initiative would afford the organisation to show to the people of the State and the country that the money invested in such projects were judiciously used and that more communities were still yarning to be included in the future projects.

Dr Obaje while commending the supports received from Ekiti State government disclosed that the state had about 675 micro-projects at 95 per cent completion with the hope that they would be delivered before the end of September.

He revealed that the State Government has accessed about N3.3 billion in the execution of the projects with the hope that more communities would benefit in the next phase of the project.

