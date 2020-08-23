Two die, over 100 houses, farm products destroyed as rain wreaks havoc in Zamfara

A heavy downpour at the village of Gidan Kaura in Rijiya district of Gusau local government area of Zamfara State has resulted to the death of two (2)people, over 100 houses collapsed and millions of naira farm products were destroyed in the area.

It was gathered that two people lost their lives after they were taken by flood as a result of torrential rainfall which lasted for about five hours on Saturday night.

Confirming the incident today, the district head of Rijiya Mallam Umar Ibrahim disclosed that many people were rendered homeless while properties worth millions of naira including farm products were destroyed.

“It was a terrible experience we have witnessed, a heavy downpour at Gidan Kaura village occurred where 2 people died, many were rendered homeless as a result of the flood.”

The District Head lamented that at Rijiya town, over 100 houses have collapsed following torrential rain and that properties including farm products were destroyed.

Mallam Umar said many people from communities of Gidan Kaura were now taking shelter at their neighbouring villages for fear of more flood in the area.

The district head appealed to Gusau emirate and local government council to come to their aids and construct a road that links Gusau to Rijiya town in the state.

He explained that the project was awarded and started by the previous administration but was abandoned by the contractor.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders… rain in Zamfara rain in Zamfara

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis… rain in Zamfara rain in Zamfara rain in Zamfara

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and… rain in Zamfara rain in Zamfara