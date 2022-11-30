Don’t abandon us in your prayers, Buni pleads with clerics

The Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has urged clerics in the country to continue praying for the prosperity of Nigeria and its leadership.

He made the call when the National Leader of Jama’atul Izzalatu Bid’a wa ikhamatu Sunnah (JIBWIS), Shiek Abdullahi Bala Lau, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He said religious leaders have great roles to play in shaping the thinking of leaders, the people and the government for a better country.

“You serve as reminders, guiding leaders in government and society.

“Your sermons and preaching should guide leaders to serve God and humanity for improved welfare of the people.

“You should always and continuously remind leaders of their roles in serving God and the people.

“You should not abandon leaders to their ideas and wisdom in piloting the affairs of state or country,” he said.

Earlier, Shiek Bala Lau, said he led Yobe state leaders of the Islamic organization to congratulate governor Buni on the award of the National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger CON to the Governor.

Lau assured Buni of JIBWIS’s support for his administration to succeed.

“We will continue praying for Yobe state and Nigeria for sustainable peace, progress and prosperity,” the cleric assured.

