Osun petition tribunal: APC’s case cannot see light of day, it is dead on arrival ― Governor-elect

The Governor- elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday, called the bluff of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging his victory in the last July 16 election through filing of petitions at the election petition Tribunal saying, “their case is dead on arrival.”

Adeleke made the remark at the official defection of a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state and former commissioner for finance under the administration of Aregbesola, Dr Wale Bolorunduro, in Ijebu- Jesa headquarters of Oriade Local Government Area of the state.

He, however, assured residents of the state that there will be no cause for alarm on the matter which he said, would be giving the APC sleepless nights at all times.

Adeleke who stressed that, APC is just ranting and yelling on the matter as the case will not see the light of the day, said, petitions filed by the party against him do not bother him but maintained that, he was only deeply concerned on how to make the state forward marching and it’s inhabitants well taken care off and protected accordingly against all evils.

“The whole world knew that the election was free and fair. APC are just wasting there time in the tribunal issue. They have the right to go to court but I can tell you, it is dead on arrival as the people of Osun State have spoken through their votes and no amount of court cases can return Oyetola as their governor.”

The governor elect who pledged a massive impacts in the lives of the people in his first 100 days in office, appreciated their massive votes and tell them not to fret about the petitions because, they have spoken and it is the will of God.

Speaking on his defection and that of other APC members numbering hundreds, the former finance commissioner described PDP as the only hopeful party for the liberation of the state and charged other APC members to speedily find their ways into the PDP.

Bolorunduro who assured that, he would work tirelessly to build the party, maintained that, the party stands for fairness, justice and transparency.

He remarked further that, he and his followers are decamping to PDP because it is the party of the Progressives which is not deceitful .

The former commissioner, however, thanked PDP members for accepting them into their fold and prayed for the advancement of the party the more.

