I’m going to Senate to fill missing link in Ebonyi South zone — Gov Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, has given reasons why he is interested in the Ebonyi South Senatorial race.

According to the governor, he is not going to the Senate to make more money or build new houses which he already has.

He maintained that he was going to the to fill the missing link in the zone in the National Assembly since the exit of Senator Sonni Ogbuorji, in 2019.

Umahi stated this at the weekend in Ogwuma Edda, Afikpo South local government area of the state while addressing the people after inspecting the area which was shattered by landslide.

“Let me see what another person will come to tell you. The man we sent to the Senate, the slide happened and he didn’t come to see you people, is it good?

“When the time comes, remember I am your illustrious son and the next government will also be your illustrious son. In the equation of Ebonyi State, Edda is very important. Edda has men and women, Edda has one of the highest rate of communities or local government in the history of Ebonyi State.

“This is not the time of promises, let no one come and deceive you I will do this, I will do that. It is the one you see with your eyes that you will believe and I have done what you have seen for you people.

“When we come to campaign, your leaders will come together and I will stand and tell the next governor what he is going to do for Edda people.

“I am going to replace Ogbuoji in the Senate because after his good works, there is a missing link, there is a gap, I will fill that gap and I will also do my own tenure. We are not going to look for money or to build new houses because we already have all these things, it is to help the people,” he stated.