Osun PDP pledges inclusion of all members in Adeleke’s administration

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday promised the inclusion of all party members in the formation of governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s administration in the state.

The State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, who made the assurance in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, said the incoming administration will integrate all interests and caucuses within the party.

He, however, stated that no segment of the party will be excluded from participation in the government and that all efforts would be made to ensure that party men and women who toiled day and night to secure victory for the party are duly rewarded.

The party chieftain further explained that neither the governor-elect nor the party leadership has shared positions and offices ahead of the change of government as being rumoured in some quarters.

Dr Akindele posited that the recently constituted committee has been further harmonised, just as the party election review committee has commenced operations to further harvest the views and aspirations of the party for better performance in future elections.

“I want to assure our teeming party members that no appointment has been made. No decision has been taken to exclude anybody or caucus. The governor-elect is committed to rewarding all committed party members. The party is also on ground to ensure that the right thing is done before and during the ascendance of the new administration,” Dr Akindele stated.

He, therefore, urged party members to continue aggressive party membership drive across the local governments and further strengthen their wards and unit meetings, adding, ” We have to continue to work to ensure that all our candidates for various positions win at the forthcoming general elections.”