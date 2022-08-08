Another Ukrainian varsity partners Igbinedion University on joint educational programme

ANOTHER top-rated Ukrainian academic institution-Ivano Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil & Gas has signed a cooperation agreement with Igbinedion University Okada for a transnational education programme.

A statement signed on Monday by Dr Cliff Ogbede, who is the representative of the Ukrainian University in Nigeria, said the joint Transnational Educational programme would enable the undergraduate and postgraduate students of the Ukrainian Ivano Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil & Gas to continue their academic programs uninterrupted.

He said this was in addition to the existing distance learning mode, as a similar model is applied in particular for the organization of academic cooperation with Universities in Turkey and some other countries.

Recall that a foremost Ukrainian University, V.N.Karazin Kharkiv National University, had signed a similar agreement with Igbinedion University about a week ago for their returnee students to continue with their education in Nigeria.

Ogbede noted that the joint Transnational Educational programme which was recommended by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, in line with the guidelines of NUC allows Ukrainian academic institutions to continue online adaptation of study in addition to a joint educational programme with highly rated foreign partner institutions.

He explained that in this new collaboration, the two Universities would jointly be developing educational activities, expanding opportunities for access to all levels and forms of quality higher education, educational programs and courses, based on the recommendations of UNESCO, as well as the implementation of the right to academic mobility, which meets the basic principles of the Bologna Declaration.

Ivano-Frankivsk National University of Oil and Gas Ukraine which was established in 1967 has been active in preparing qualified and experienced specialists for the Oil and Gas industries.

Ogbede, disclosed that the University offers admission for Graduate and Post Graduate Degree Programs (Bachelors BSc, Master’s MSc and Doctor of Philosophy PhD) in the following colleges/Faculties: College of Automatics and Computer science, College of Electrification and Information-measurement technologies, College of Economics and Entrepreneurship, College of Oil-Gas logistics, College of Management and Informational activities, College of Management of Industrial and regional economic development, College of Architecture of Tourist complexes, Gas-Oil Industrial College, Geological Investigatory College, Engineer-Ecological College and Mechanical College.

He further stated that the joint collaboration is geared towards the creation of a sustainable system of educational, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two Universities, based on high international academic standards, thereby encouraging the development of regional cooperation for the harmonization of educational qualifications, implementation of effective models and forms of education that meet the current challenges and global trends, development.

This would also ensure the implementation of joint training programme and courses aimed at the capacity building of human resources, self-fulfilment of individuals, their professional competencies and economic wellbeing and improvement of academic potential in the field of research and scientific activities among others.

According to him, the cooperation would enable the two institutions in future to start conducting joint educational programmes, degree and qualification courses with common or dual certification, which may include the harmonization of curricula between the two parties and mutual recognition of prior periods of study at the partner University, conducting parallel educational programs, which provides for awarding of separate certifications of each separate institution and Open and distance learning, providing for the provision of quality academic programs and courses leading to the award of qualifications, with no space or time limitations.