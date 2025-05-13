Osun PDP chieftain, Senator Ogunwale, resigns membership

…his exit from PDP is a relief, he shuns party activities for a year – Oladimeji

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 01, Iragbiji, Osun State, has acknowledged receipt of the resignation letter from former senator Felix Ogunwale, who represented Osun Central between 2003 and 2007.

In the letter addressed to Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, and Governor Ademola Adeleke, Ogunwale said he was leaving the party “for personal growth and sincere commitment to the welfare of his people.” The letter was made public by his ward leadership in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government.

Reacting, the Ward 01 PDP Chairperson, Taibat Oladimeji, described his exit as “a relief,” noting he had been inactive for about a year. She said the ward would formally notify the party leadership at state and national levels of their position.

Reading Oladimeji’s speech on her behalf, Alhaji Abayomi Adegoke, a ward chieftain, reaffirmed the commitment of the ward executives to the PDP and the Adeleke administration.

“The congress was convened in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution of our great party, PDP, at the instance of the Party Leaders, Ward Executives and Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward 01, Boripe Local Government, Iragbiji, Osun State, to discuss the state of the party in our ward, following the membership resignation of a former leader of the party in our ward, Senator Felix Kola Ogunwale (Jumokol).”

She added, “The Congress had in attendance party members, leaders and stakeholders from our Ward (Ward 01) which has the largest voter register in Boripe Local Government, as well as observers.”

According to her, “The Congress passed vote of confidence on our Governor, His Excellency, Senator Jackson Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke and commend Mr Governor for his sterling performance in all sectors.”

“Some of the achievements within two (2) years in office are listed thus:payment of workers’ salary and retiree’s pension “as and when due”.

“Payment of backlog of the workers’ salary owned by the previous government of APC in Osun State.

“Procurement of Brand-new Tractors to boost mechanized Agriculture and guaranteed food security in the state.

“Empowerment programme for the youth through Imonlee Youth Corp and other poverty reduction strategy like provisions of soft loans to medium scale business owners”.

She stated: “The Congress submitted that with the scorecard of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led Osun State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Asiwaju Senator Jackson Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke within two (2) years, every faithful and patriotic party member(s) or leader(s) of the party should be proud to remain in the party and support our Governor to move the state forward, regardless of any pocket of intraparty enduring circumstances and would not have reason to defect from PDP to any other party at this point in time.”

The Congress also commended the State Working Committee led by Hon. Sunday Bisi for supporting the Governor and applauded the inclusive process that produced the new PDP Chairman for Boripe LGA.

It congratulated Hon. Adekunle Onikola on his emergence as the new Chairman, praying for electoral success under his leadership.

Further, it praised the PDP in the South-West, led by Governors Makinde and Adeleke, for the peaceful conduct of the zonal congress in Ibadan that produced new zonal executives.

“We urge other Zones in the country to emulate our leaders in the Southwest when conducting their various Zonal Congresses… While congratulating the new leadership of the party in the Southwest ably led by Engr Kamoru Toyese Ajisafe, Esq.,” she added.

“We urge them to work hard to sustain the party PDP in the two states of Osun and Oyo beyond the present tenure and strive very hard to win more states for the PDP in the Southwest Zone before the expiration of their tenure.”

The Congress also commended the National Working Committee (NWC) and national leadership of the PDP for remaining the voice of Nigerians in challenging times.

“The Congress commend the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Leadership of our great party, PDP for standing strong as the major opposition political party and the voice of the Nigerian masses at this challenging moment… and we urge the NWC and NEC to use the party’s internal mechanism to address the genuine grievances of aggrieved party members… so as to have a formidable party and be able to return PDP flag back to Aso Rock (Presidential Villa) after 2027 National Election.”

It ended with a full endorsement of Governor Adeleke for a second term.

“The special Ward congress… affirmed that we are proud of Mr Governor’s achievements as party members/stakeholders and the Congress endorsed His Excellency, Asiwaju (Senator) Jackson Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke for a second term in office. Imole till 2030,” the Congress concluded.

Also speaking, Boripe PDP Chairman, Hon. Tunde Onikola, promised to work for the party’s growth and unite its members.

He said the PDP’s solid structure in the area would remain stronger under his leadership.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE