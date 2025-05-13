Navy crushes six illegal refineries, seizes stolen crude oil

Personnel of the Nigerian Navy attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos have conducted several operations against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other illicit activities in the Niger Delta region.

This is in a sustained effort to enhance Nigeria’s daily crude oil output and combat economic sabotage in the Niger Delta.

In total, the three operations led to the deactivation of six illegal refining sites, with the seizure of approximately 8,660 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,005 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The materials were found in three ovens, 28 dug-out pits, and 14 polythene sacks.

These successful operations, conducted as part of Operation DELTA SANITY II and guided by actionable intelligence, reaffirm the commitment of FOB Escravos to the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla (Admiralty Medal), in eradicating all forms of maritime illegality in Nigeria’s territorial waters.

Notably, on 21 April 2025, following credible intelligence, FOB Escravos personnel discovered and deactivated two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The sites contained approximately 1,900 litres of stolen crude oil stored in two ovens and 10 dug-out pits.

Building on this success, two additional illegal refining sites were uncovered and dismantled in the same area on 4 May 2025.

During this operation, approximately 3,710 litres of stolen crude oil and 330 litres of illegally refined AGO were seized, stored in 11 dug-out pits and five polythene sacks.

Sustaining the momentum, on 11 May 2025, the Base identified and destroyed another two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino.

These contained an estimated 3,050 litres of stolen crude oil and 675 litres of illegally refined AGO, concealed within an oven, seven dug-out pits, and nine polythene sacks.

FOB Escravos remains poised to frustrate the activities of economic saboteurs, ensuring that the country derives maximum benefits from its crude oil resources.

