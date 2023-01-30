Osun PDP burnt down our office, threaten to kill us – APC leader

The All Progressives Congress in Ede, Osun state on Monday evening said they nearly being killed when armed thugs of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attacked it’s members at their party Secretariat located in the town, the country home of the sitting governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

One of the party leaders, Mufutau Oyewale who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, stated that, his party members escaped narrowly from the Secretariat by the grace of God.

According to him, “the armed thugs invaded their Secretariat and launched an attack on occupants of the place immediate after the election petition tribunal affirmed the immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola as the authentic winner of the July 26th governorship election in the state.”

“They went on rampage shortly after the verdict and burnt the APC secretariat in Ede South while that of Ede-North was destroyed. They even threatened to kill us and invade our homes.

The statement however queried, “How and when has it become an offence for a person to exercise his freedom of association and movement which are fundamental rights under the extant constitution of Nigeria?

“Why must it be anathema for an indigene of Ede to be a member of another political party other than the PDP simply because the governorship candidate of the party is of the PDP extraction and hails from the ancient town of Ede?

“There are PDP members in Iragbiji, the native town of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and there have not been incidents of persecution, attack, maiming and killing of the PDP members and leaders in the ancient town”, the statement reads.

In his reaction, Osun PDP chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, said, “Osun APC is raising false alarm simply because it was in trouble over its attempt to steal a popular mandate through the backdoor.”

“Osun PDP has no records of thuggery, unlike APC which sponsored and nurtured thugs and bandits across Ede and Osun throughout its four years of rule”.