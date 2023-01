Adeyemi said, if elected, his administration will establish a state-owned anti-graft agency to rid his administration and the state of corrupt practices.

The Ijebu Igbo-born medical doctor who emerged through a consensus arrangement stated this at a press conference held to herald the party’s campaign in Abeokuta.

He maintained that Ogun workers, pensioners, students, youths, artisans, traders, transporters and the physically challenged would not regret voting for the party, adding that AA is “committed to the emancipation of the suffering masses.”

“Our vision is to turn Ogun State into the most secured state in Nigeria, the best economy and the most productive centre of industrial activity in Africa,” he said.

Adeyemi promised that education shall be free up to first degree with terms and conditions applied, adding that healthcare shall be free for pregnant mothers and school children up to 18 years.

He said he would complete the two ongoing airports in Ogun State and “put a rail infrastructure to connect them to the various parts of the state, using all manners of funding combinations available.”

He further noted that the party is contesting all 40 positions in Ogun during the 2023 elections, saying “we have structure and agents in all the 236 wards.”