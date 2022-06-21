Osun IPAC chair commiserates with Osun Amotekun commander over wife’s death

By Rukiyat Bakare

The chairman, Interparty advisory council (IPAC) in Osun State, Wale Adebayo has commiserated with the Corps Commander, Osun Amotekun, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi over the demise of his wife, Mrs Abibat Chinyere Adewinmbi, who passed on Monday at the age of 47.

Adebayo, in a condolence message made available to Nigerian Tribune on Monday, expressed deep shock and grief over the sudden death of Mrs Adewinmbi.

The IPAC chair who described the deceased as a virtuous woman and caring mother described her death as a sad loss.

Adebayo condoled Brigadier General Adewinmbi and the rest of the family just as he prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He said “with total submission to the will of Almighty God I received with pain the news of the passing of Mrs Abibat Chinyere Adewinmbi who died earlier today at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos State.”

He added that “no amount of words could describe the emotional pain of losing a lovely wife who stood by husband all through her life .

“May Almighty God grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

 

