Osun gov-elect receives report from PDP transition committee

Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday said that the incoming administration is compiling the long list of infractions committed in the dying minutes of the Governor Oyetola-led administration in the state and assured that none of the ongoing illegalities will stand the test of time.

Adeleke who stated this at the presentation of the transition committee report constituted by the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to work out modalities on how the state would become more virile added that normalcy will be enforced within the ministries, agencies and parastatals also in no distance time.

While receiving the members of the committee, Adeleke described them as wonderful patriots, that show commitment in all ways to salvage the ship of our state.

“You have worked tirelessly in the last few months. You have laboured hard to produce a detailed governance blueprint for our dear state. Be rest assured that your labour will not be in vain.

“At a very critical moment in the life of our state, you stand to be counted. Even when the outgoing government refused to cooperate, you forged ahead. You delivered on your mandate as contained in your terms of reference. You accomplished the task with elegance to the admiration of all.

“As you submit your report today, I will study it critically and ensure full implementation once we assume office. I am at a glance impressed that your committee built on my five-point agenda. From workers’ welfare to infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, women, youth, security, information technology, the environment and state economy, we are set to deliver on our electoral promises.

“Let me reassure people of Osun State. Good governance is on the way. Responsible and responsive leadership is here. Transparency and accountability are knocking at the door. I will be a true people’s governor all the time.





“To the outgoing government, I condemn the deliberate efforts to destabilise the state and its governance assets. It is sad that someone who is entrusted with leadership, Governor Oyetola has chosen the path of bobby-trapping state structures to make Osun ungovernable. From padding state payroll to multiple engagements outside due process, the collective assets and treasury of Osun State are being distorted, diverted and mortgaged for selfish political and private interests.

“The oath of office for all leaders is to serve within the confine of the law and public interest. No leader takes oath to plunder the state. I make a vow to the people of Osun state that none of the ongoing illegalities will stand under my leadership. We are compiling the long list of infractions committed in the dying minutes of the APC government. Through appropriate channels and platforms, normalcy will be enforced within the ministries, agencies and parastatals.”

He however maintained that “my administration will be accountable to the good people of Osun state and will ensure that he will not fault on the trust reposed in him.”

“I assure the people of the state that the coming government will be a responsive leadership promising to be a true governor to the people at all times,” he submitted.