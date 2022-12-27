Osun gov bars revenue collectors from quarry sites

THE Osun State govern- ment on Monday an- nounced disengagement of all consultants and revenue collectors on all quarry sites across the state with immediate effect.

The chairman, Mr Samuel Oyedotun, inaugurated by the Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, gave the order in a statement signed by the secretary of the Commit- tee, Hashim Abioye.

He said the decision was necessary to stem the tide of loss of revenue for the state, warning all the illegal revenue collectors to steer clear of all quarry sites in the state.

He explained that the committee is in receipt of information that some unauthorised agents have been collecting revenues purportedly for the state government on quarry sites, which end up in private pockets.

“Consequently, as part of the mandate of the committee, all individual or corporate consultants and rev- enue collectors on the state quarry sites should hence- forth desist from plying the quarry sites in the state as a new arrangement will soon be announced in that re- gard in conjunction with the Osun State Office of Solid Minerals,” he noted.