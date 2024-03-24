Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke has stated that the state is business-ready for manufacturers and investors who are ready to partner with the state government to achieve national development.

Adeleke noted that the state is in full support of an improved ease of doing business for manufacturers to address unemployment as well as alleviate poverty in the state.

The governor made this known during a courtesy visit paid by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states Branch to the governor on Thursday.

According to him, the Osun government is ready to partner with MAN in its bid to improve the business sector of the state.

While appreciating MAN for its contribution to the manufacturing sector, he described MAN as top employer of labour, a group that creates national wealth and successful entrepreneurs.

He said; “You are welcome to the state that is undergoing a rapid transformation across the sectors. As we all know Manufacturers are important for the development of the economy of the state.

“Our government is business-ready because we know business is the foundation for national development. we know that Western society thrived due to the Industrial Revolution.

“In recognition of businesses as key partners, our government has been partnering with the Osun State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and we are in full support of an improved ease of doing business, we want the state to encourage businesses to address poverty, unemployment as well as create national wealth

“As the state partners with the chamber of commerce We are also ready to partner with MAN for the development of Osun state industrial sector,“ he concluded.

Speaking, the Chairman, MAN, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti states Branch, Mr. Lanre Popoola seeks partnership of the Osun state governor for the development of the manufacturing sector in the state.

He noted that the association is working towards contributing to the growth of manufacturing Industries in Osun State through collaboration with the Government to address challenges such as infrastructural development; access to finance and markets.

While soliciting infrastructural support from the government at the Akoda-Ede Industrial Estate, Mr. Popoola maintained that this would attract investors that can contribute to the economic growth of the State as well as improve the well-being of the people of the State.

He lauded the governor for the support and incentives given to manufacturers to stimulate investment in the manufacturing sector, create employment opportunities as well as contribute to the social and economic development of the state.

“We are pleased to inform you that we are here to share our ideas and insights on how we can improve the manufacturing sector of the state. “We will use any opportunity to contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry in the state.

“ We manufacturers appreciate the governor for the support and incentives given to manufacturers to stimulate investment in the manufacturing sector, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the social and economic development of the state.

“We appreciate the efforts of the government on the construction of Akoda – Ede Industrial project which would attract investors that can contribute to the economic growth and well-being of the people.

“We look forward to fruitful discussions with you and your team and we believe that our visit will strengthen the partnership between the government and manufacturers, together we can build thriving manufacturing industries in the state that drive sustainable economic growth and improve the quality of life for the generality of the people of Osun,” he concluded.