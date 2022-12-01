Ohanaeze Elders Council condems killings in Igboland

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders has condemned what they described as wanton killings in Igboland, especially in Enugu and Ebonyi states.

Chairman of the council, Chief. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu while briefing newsmen in Owerri Thursday said that the situation requires urgent attention before it snowballs into a bigger problem.

The council, therefore, mandated the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor and the chairman of South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi states, Dave Umahi to immediately convene a meeting of Igbo leaders of thought to address the issue.

He said, “In the past few weeks, many parts of Igboland have experienced unprovoked attacks in some parts of Enugu and Ebonyi states. The case of Enugu is a clear invasion of Igboland by unknown people.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu pointed out that reports reaching his office confirmed that innocent Igbo have been killed in their own homes, their houses destroyed, set ablaze and their property looted.

He further stated that many Igbos, especially on the border with Benue and Kogi states, have fled from their homes and are now homeless while many of them have lost their lives.

He regretted that there are similar experiences in some parts of Ebonyi states, especially those near the border of northern states.

He said: “Ohanaeze Council of Elders views this situation as a declaration of hostility against Igbo. Make no mistake about it, any attack on any Igbo man is an attack on all Igbo.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu called on Umahi and Prof Obiozor to immediately convene a meeting of South East political, religious, traditional and business leaders to find a solution to stop this ugly situation.

He said: “I also on behalf of the council of Elders recommend that the South East Governor’s Forum in association with Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide set up a relief committee to support all Igbos who have recently suffered from armed invasion by strange people and those who suffered due to flooding.”

He maintained that the Igbos cannot accept the continued killings of their sons and daughters any longer or fold their hands and their children being driven away from their lands.

The elderstatesman pointed out that Igbos in their nature have never stopped anybody from coming to their lands or go to the extent of taking away other people’s land.