Indigenes and inhabitants of Araromi Oke-Odo in the Ife-South local government area of Osun state went into jubilation over the weekend after the community was supplied with electricity, 92 years after its establishment.

Speaking at the commissioning of a 50kWp hybrid solar power plant built by Sholep Energy Ltd, which would alleviate their prolonged period of darkness, the Managing Director/CEO of Sholep Energy Ltd, Engr Olalekan Shogbesan stated that the project would provide power to the whole community, benefiting up to 700 houses.

He mentioned, “We discovered that the village is viable. The project will provide power to the whole community, benefiting up to 700 houses. With our current capacity, we will have a surplus.”

“We started in October 2018. They didn’t have access to electricity and clean water. We began by providing them with 20,000 litres of water per day, and for ten years, we have been offering uninterrupted 24-hour electricity.

We have all the necessary equipment, including a newly installed 110kVA generator.

“We are seeking cooperation from the government. There are challenges we are facing. The road infrastructure is poor, and this is a multimillion-naira project,” Shogbesan explained.

He appealed for the state government’s cooperation to invest more, mentioning that the 50kWp hybrid solar mini-grid power plant was financed by Sholep with support from the World Bank and Rural Electrification Agency.

During the event, the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, pledged to collaborate with independent energy companies to electrify various communities.

Represented by the Commissioner for Energy, Adeyemo Ademola, Adeleke congratulated the community for their endurance since 1932 when they settled in the town.

He said, “This is the first of its kind in this state. We appreciate the Sholep company and anticipate more of such projects.

Similar projects are underway in eight different communities in Ife-South. We are extending the same gesture to other communities in different local governments in Osun.

“The state government is collaborating with foreign investors to provide energy to our state. Many communities are not connected to the grid, so the state government is enabling independent energy solutions to fill this gap and illuminate Osun state,” he emphasised.

In his speech during the occasion, the monarch of the community, the Alara of Araromi Oke-Odo, Oba Abass Gbadamosi, expressed his appreciation for the provision of this essential commodity, indicating that the community has not had access to electricity since 1932 when his ancestors settled in the area.

“All my people are also overjoyed. This marks a significant milestone in Ife-South Local Government. We appreciate Sholep Energy for bringing light to us.

This town has existed since 1932. We have been striving for light for about 20 years. We couldn’t believe it when Sholep Energy came in 2019. I thank God that I’m alive today to witness this, and I thank God for protecting our contractor.

“By the grace of God, we will maintain this. We have worked on the security of the property, and we have agreed with our people to pay for the electricity regularly.

“I’m the Alara II, and I’m grateful that this has happened during my reign. I’m very confident that development will begin. We believe that investors will come now because we’ve been receiving calls,” the monarch added

