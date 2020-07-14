Reps to revisit South-East Development Commission, 12 other bills not assented to by President Buhari

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to revisit the South-East Development Commission and 12 other bills passed by the 8th National Assembly for which President Muhammadu Buhari declined to assent to.

Other bills are Nigerian Postal Commission bill, Nigeria Railway Authority bill, National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (Establishment) bill; Institute of Chartered Economics of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, Abuja Geographical Information System bill, Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurship Education bill, Chartered Institute of forensic and investigative professional of Nigeria (Establishment) bill; Nigerian Council for Psychologists (Establishment) bill; Federal Capital Territory Transport Authority (Establishment, etc) bill; Chartered Institute of Training and Development bill; Fisheries Institute of Nigeria (Establishment) bill and National Water Resources Bill.

Order 12 Rule 16 of the House Standing Orders provides that bills passed by the preceding Assembly and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence for which no concurrence was made or negatived or passed by the Senate and forwarded to the House for which no concurrence was made or negatived of which were passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to the President for assent but for withholding thereof was not communicated before the end of the tenure of the Assembly, the House may resolve that such bills, upon being re-gazetted or clean copies circulated, be re-considered in the Committee of the Whole without being commenced de-novo.

Meanwhile, the House stepped down the scheduled consolidation of the two bills.

They are A bill for an Act to Amend the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017 to prescribe the offence and punishment for contempt of Legislative Houses, to provide punishment on the police or any other law enforcement agent that refuses to arrest any person as directed by a Legislative House, to provide an exception to the kind of person to be compelled by a Legislative House, such as President, the Executive Governors and their Deputies, Diplomats and their agents, Representatives of International Organizations such as the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, ECOWAS; and for Related Matters, co-sponsored by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon. Onofiok Luke, as well as A bill for an Act to amend the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017 to reserve the Legislative Powers of a Legislative House and guarantee the principle of separation of powers; and for a related matter, co-sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata and Hon. Miriam Onuoha.