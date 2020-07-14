Reps to revisit South-East Development Commission, 12 other bills not assented to by President Buhari

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
bill, FIRS, 2020, human organ harvesting, $1.035bn domiciled secretly, Representatives , NPAReps, contractors, contract, NDDC, commercial banks, MDAs, TSA, customs, harvesting, organsfirst reading, revenue leakage, Reps, Currency Conversion Freezing Order, SON, Reps, nigerian embassy, vouchers, N343m, Federal ministry of water resources, probe, electoral commissioner

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to revisit the South-East Development Commission and 12 other bills passed by the 8th National Assembly for which President Muhammadu Buhari declined to assent to.

Other bills are Nigerian Postal Commission bill, Nigeria Railway Authority bill, National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (Establishment) bill; Institute of Chartered Economics of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, Abuja Geographical Information System bill, Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurship Education bill, Chartered Institute of forensic and investigative professional of Nigeria (Establishment) bill; Nigerian Council for Psychologists (Establishment) bill; Federal Capital Territory Transport Authority (Establishment, etc) bill; Chartered Institute of Training and Development bill; Fisheries Institute of Nigeria (Establishment) bill and National Water Resources Bill.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Fifth set of evacuees to depart US July 31

Order 12 Rule 16 of the House Standing Orders provides that bills passed by the preceding Assembly and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence for which no concurrence was made or negatived or passed by the Senate and forwarded to the House for which no concurrence was made or negatived of which were passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to the President for assent but for withholding thereof was not communicated before the end of the tenure of the Assembly, the House may resolve that such bills, upon being re-gazetted or clean copies circulated, be re-considered in the Committee of the Whole without being commenced de-novo.

Meanwhile, the House stepped down the scheduled consolidation of the two bills.

They are A bill for an Act to Amend the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017 to prescribe the offence and punishment for contempt of Legislative Houses, to provide punishment on the police or any other law enforcement agent that refuses to arrest any person as directed by a Legislative House, to provide an exception to the kind of person to be compelled by a Legislative House, such as President, the Executive Governors and their Deputies, Diplomats and their agents, Representatives of International Organizations such as the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, ECOWAS; and for Related Matters, co-sponsored by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon. Onofiok Luke, as well as A bill for an Act to amend the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017 to reserve the Legislative Powers of a Legislative House and guarantee the principle of separation of powers; and for a related matter, co-sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata and Hon. Miriam Onuoha.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter… Read Full Story
He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area… Read Full Story
Over 75 concerned civil society organisations and environmental groups in Nigeria and outside have condemned the plans to introduce Genetically Modified mosquitoes into Nigeria… Read Full Story
The Osun government has approved easing of lockdown imposed on four local government areas in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned against the plan by some state governments to reopen schools, saying that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature… Read Full Story
It was around 4:30 pm. We had just finished observing missed salat (prayer) after arriving Saki, Oke-Ogun’s commercial nerve centre, from Ibadan. It was a 140-kilometre journey. We had stopped over at Iseyin, the gateway to Oke-Ogun from Ibadan and Oyo, to eat a meal made from cassava flour… Read Full Story
LAST week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reported an explosion at its Benin River Valve Oil Mining Lease OML 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), its subsidiary, on behalf of the NPDC/ ELEREST joint venture. According to the NNPC spokesman… Read Full Story
I am angry and indeed outraged, after watching the video clip of Mrs Joy Nuineh, the former head of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, on the monumental corruption going on in that organisation that was set up to be an interventionist agency for the development of… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Magu: Panel grills four EFCC sectional heads

Latest News

Osun Amotekun intercepts 2 truckloads of marble stones, arrests 4 illegal miners

Latest News

Nigeria earned $206bn from oil export between 2015 and 2019 ― OPEC

Latest News

Governor Inuwa Yahaya signs Executive Order 4, designates urban areas in Gombe

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More