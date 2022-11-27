Osun agog as Adeleke takes over as governor

AS part of preparations for today’s swearing-in of the Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, supporters of the governor-elect are reportedly preparing to slaughter over 100 cows in celebrations that will be held across the various councils in the state after the official oath-taking.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the cows were bought to celebrate Adeleke’s swearing-in, which the PDP members described as ‘the burial of All Progressives Congress (APC) government’ in the state.

Sources at the party’s secretariat hinted that the cows have been distributed to the 332 wards of the 30 local government areas of the state, while prayers from selected Christian and Muslim leaders would be held to seek God’s blessings for the incoming government.

Investigations revealed that, aside from the cows that arrived in trailers that were provided by committed PDP leaders in the state, other party members were said to have contributed money towards their entertainment.

It was gathered that canopies and plastic chairs have been rented, while arrangements for musical performances have been made.

In Ede, the country home of the governor-elect, the celebration would be reportedly held at different locations of the town, just as it would take place at the market square of Ipetumodu, the headquarters of Ife North Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, 15 cows have been reportedly slaughtered in Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of the state, while 20 are to be used for the celebration in Osogbo, the state capital. While 20 cows will also be slaughtered for the celebration in Ejigbo, the headquarters of Ejigbo Local Government Area of the state today, four will be slaughtered in Modakeke of Ife East Local Government Area of the state.

One of the organisers and PDP chieftains, who spoke to Sunday Tribune, Prince Bola Ariyo Oyebowale popularly known as “Mandate”, said that the events would take the form of a carnival, just as he expressed delight at Adeleke’s victory at the poll, which he said, ‘would lift the state out of backwardness and poverty which the APC forced on it’.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Olaleye Faleye, has warned miscreants to stay off the venue of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Osogbo township stadium.